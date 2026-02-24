Jubin Nautiyal wins in court against AI platforms

The case's significance

The judge said Nautiyal's reputation was being hurt in ways money can't fix, so quick action was needed.

This isn't just about one singer—it's part of a bigger trend where celebs like Pawan Kalyan and Kajol are fighting back against unauthorized AI use.

For anyone interested in music, tech, or digital rights, this case is a sign of how artists are standing up for themselves as AI keeps evolving.