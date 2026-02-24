Jubin Nautiyal wins in court against AI platforms
Entertainment
Singer Jubin Nautiyal just got a big win in the Delhi High Court, which has told AI platforms and websites to stop using his name, voice, or image without his okay.
The court also ordered that any fake AI-generated versions of him—like digital avatars or voice models—be taken down.
The case's significance
The judge said Nautiyal's reputation was being hurt in ways money can't fix, so quick action was needed.
This isn't just about one singer—it's part of a bigger trend where celebs like Pawan Kalyan and Kajol are fighting back against unauthorized AI use.
For anyone interested in music, tech, or digital rights, this case is a sign of how artists are standing up for themselves as AI keeps evolving.