Jugal Hansraj, Shekhar Kapur reunite for 'Masoom 2'

Hansraj also shared his excitement, saying, "Masoom has been a part of my life...for as long as I can remember. It's been more than 40 years...but people still remember the film with so much affection. I'm glad that I can be a part of this special family again."

Masoom: The Next Generation will revisit the emotional world of Masoom while exploring a new generation's story.

AR Rahman will compose the music and also co-produce the project.