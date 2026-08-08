Jugal Hansraj, Shekhar Kapur reunite for 'Masoom 2'
What's the story
Actor Jugal Hansraj, who played Rahul in Shekhar Kapur's iconic film Masoom, is set to return to the franchise with Masoom: The Next Generation. This marks an emotional reunion with Kapur and the original stars, Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, after 43 years. The spiritual sequel will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur.
Career progression
Kapur elated at the reunion
Hansraj made his acting debut in Kapur's critically acclaimed 1983 drama, where he played Rahul, the young son whose unexpected arrival transforms a happy family's life.
Speaking about the reunion, Kapur told Hindustan Times, "There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story...Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling."
Film details
Hansraj happy to reunite with 'special family'
Hansraj also shared his excitement, saying, "Masoom has been a part of my life...for as long as I can remember. It's been more than 40 years...but people still remember the film with so much affection. I'm glad that I can be a part of this special family again."
Masoom: The Next Generation will revisit the emotional world of Masoom while exploring a new generation's story.
AR Rahman will compose the music and also co-produce the project.