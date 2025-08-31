Juhi Parmar on 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki': 'Excited to...' Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Juhi Parmar is making a TV comeback with Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, premiering September 1 on ZEE TV at 6:30pm (Monday to Friday), and streaming on ZEE5.

The show spotlights real stories of women from small towns in India, focusing on their struggles with emotional neglect, social pressures, and balancing careers.