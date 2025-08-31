Next Article
Juhi Parmar on 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki': 'Excited to...'
Juhi Parmar is making a TV comeback with Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, premiering September 1 on ZEE TV at 6:30pm (Monday to Friday), and streaming on ZEE5.
The show spotlights real stories of women from small towns in India, focusing on their struggles with emotional neglect, social pressures, and balancing careers.
Parmar on her goal with the show
Parmar says she's excited to create a platform that stands up for women facing everyday challenges.
Her goal? To spark open conversations about issues like societal expectations and career sacrifices, and inspire viewers by sharing stories of strength and resilience.