Julia Roberts, 58, turns heads at the 2026 Golden Globes in classic Armani
Julia Roberts brought major style vibes to the Golden Globes on Sunday.
At 58, she rocked a sleek black Armani Prive gown that showed off her natural glow and effortless charm.
Her look was all about minimal makeup, radiant skin, and confident elegance.
How Julia prepped for her big night
Roberts gave fans a peek behind the scenes with fun snaps of her skincare routine—think sheet masks and a facial from celebrity facialist Keren Bartov.
Her outfit had cool details too: structured shoulders on the gown and playful strawberry-inspired jewelry.
Add in those honey-blonde waves styled by Serge Normant, and it's no wonder she remains a true style icon.