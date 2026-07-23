Disney+ to premiere Julie Andrews documentary in 2027

Cutler said, "Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer."

"She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace."

"Most people don't know the extraordinary challenges she's had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film."

"To sit with Julie...to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish."