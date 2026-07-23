Disney+ to premiere Julie Andrews documentary in 2027
What's the story
Disney+ is set to premiere a documentary on the life of Hollywood icon Julie Andrews in 2027. The project, directed by R.J. Cutler (known for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry and Martha), promises an "intimate and revealing look" at Andrews's extraordinary journey from British vaudeville (a genre of theatrical entertainment) to global superstardom. It will include "rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews."
Director's insight
Cutler's statement on the project
Cutler said, "Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer."
"She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace."
"Most people don't know the extraordinary challenges she's had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film."
"To sit with Julie...to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish."
Film focus
Documentary will explore both personal and professional life of Andrews
The documentary will explore Andrews's early days in British vaudeville and her rise to global fame.
It will also delve into the personal challenges she has faced throughout her life.
"What we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon," Cutler said.
"I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honored by her trust."
The film is produced by This Machine, a division of Sony Pictures Television.