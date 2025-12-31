Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's 'Mere Raho' to release in 2026

After the filming and post-production of Mere Raho were completed in April, the film's marketing was handed over to Aamir. A source told Mid-Day, "December is a high-pressure corridor. Dhurandhar was big, and Aamir had pre-empted it." "Moreover, December had another big-ticket rom-com lined up with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday -starrer (Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri)." "Thus, it made commercial sense to de-clutter the calendar and avoid overlap, especially at the distribution and exhibition level."

Release strategy

'Mere Raho' to release in July 2026

The film is now being prepared for a July 2026 release, which is considered a good time for urban romantic dramas. A source explained, "July offers better legroom for a film like Mere Raho. It needs time, repeat value, and controlled screen density." "The summer corridor allows the film to breathe without the noise that comes with the festive and holiday rush." An official announcement will be made in the coming months.