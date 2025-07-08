Next Article
'Jurassic World Rebirth' exceeds box office predictions
Jurassic World Rebirth just hit theaters and pulled in a solid $318 million worldwide during its first week.
The film dropped on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, grabbing $147 million from North America over the Fourth of July weekend, plus another $171 million overseas.
While that's a big debut, it's actually less than what earlier Jurassic movies made in their opening weekends.
'Rebirth' has lower budget than previous installments
This time around, the franchise features fresh faces like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.
Even though critics are split on the movie itself, Rebirth is still seen as a win thanks to its lower production budget ($180 million) and strong turnout—especially for a holiday weekend when theaters are usually quiet.