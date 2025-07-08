'Jurassic World Rebirth' exceeds box office predictions Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth just hit theaters and pulled in a solid $318 million worldwide during its first week.

The film dropped on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, grabbing $147 million from North America over the Fourth of July weekend, plus another $171 million overseas.

While that's a big debut, it's actually less than what earlier Jurassic movies made in their opening weekends.