Jurassic World Rebirth nears ₹80 crore in India
Jurassic World Rebirth, with Scarlett Johansson leading the cast, is about to hit ₹80 crore at the Indian box office.
Thanks to a ticket price drop, the film saw a 15% jump in earnings on Tuesday and now stands at ₹77.56 crore—pretty impressive, considering it faced new movie releases last week.
The movie has already crossed $500 million worldwide
Worldwide, the movie has already crossed $500 million (₹44,000 crore), with North America bringing in $232 million and international fans adding $297 million.
Even though it's expected to be the franchise's least profitable entry (aiming for around $800 million), it's still drawing huge crowds.
As the seventh Jurassic Park film, this one features Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey alongside Johansson, keeping the dinosaur adventure alive for a new generation.