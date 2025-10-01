Next Article
'Jurassic World Rebirth' streaming on Peacock soon
Entertainment
Dinosaur lovers, mark your calendars! Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest in the iconic franchise, starts streaming on Peacock from October 30.
Released this July and starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film has already pulled in $867.1 million worldwide.
'Rebirth' will come with a lot of extras
Directed by Gareth Edwards, with returning screenwriter David Koepp, Rebirth comes packed with Peacock exclusives—think an alternate opening, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a behind-the-scenes docuseries.
And if you're up for a marathon: from November 1, every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie will be available to stream in one place.