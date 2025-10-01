'Jurassic World Rebirth' streaming on Peacock soon

'Rebirth' will come with a lot of extras

Directed by Gareth Edwards, with returning screenwriter David Koepp, Rebirth comes packed with Peacock exclusives—think an alternate opening, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a behind-the-scenes docuseries.

And if you're up for a marathon: from November 1, every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie will be available to stream in one place.