Karnataka HC pauses ₹200 movie ticket price cap
The Karnataka High Court has continued to pause the state's rule that capped movie ticket prices at ₹200.
This stay, first ordered on September 23, 2024, came after multiplex owners challenged the new pricing rules.
For now, cinemas have to keep detailed records of all ticket sales and send monthly reports to authorities.
Court's decision explained
This isn't just about movie tickets—it's a tug-of-war between keeping movies affordable and letting theaters set their own prices.
The court's move means you might still see higher weekend or holiday prices for a while.
Plus, if the price cap is eventually canceled, there could be refunds for tickets booked online above ₹200, while cash transactions will be addressed separately by the court.
It's also a reminder of how courts try to balance what's fair for both moviegoers and businesses when new rules are made.