Karnataka HC pauses ₹200 movie ticket price cap

Court's decision explained

This isn't just about movie tickets—it's a tug-of-war between keeping movies affordable and letting theaters set their own prices.

The court's move means you might still see higher weekend or holiday prices for a while.

Plus, if the price cap is eventually canceled, there could be refunds for tickets booked online above ₹200, while cash transactions will be addressed separately by the court.

It's also a reminder of how courts try to balance what's fair for both moviegoers and businesses when new rules are made.