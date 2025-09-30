Next Article
'The Witcher' S04: Hemsworth debuts as Geralt in new trailer
Entertainment
The Witcher is back on Netflix for Season 4 this October, and there's a major switch-up: Liam Hemsworth steps in as Geralt, taking over from Henry Cavill.
The story picks up right after last season, with Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) facing new dangers and tough choices.
New characters, new journeys for old ones
This season brings Peter Mullan as Vesemir (replacing Kim Bodnia) and Laurence Fishburne joining as Regis.
Geralt leads a new crew called Hanza with Milva, showing he's leaving his neutral days behind.
Meanwhile, Ciri joins The Rats for her own journey, and Yennefer takes charge at Aretuza—so expect some big character shakeups all around.