'The Witcher' S04: Hemsworth debuts as Geralt in new trailer Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

The Witcher is back on Netflix for Season 4 this October, and there's a major switch-up: Liam Hemsworth steps in as Geralt, taking over from Henry Cavill.

The story picks up right after last season, with Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) facing new dangers and tough choices.