Justice Ranjit Singh urges CBFC to clear Diljit's 'Punjab '95'
Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to clear Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 without any cuts. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, depicts the custodial killing of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and has been stuck in limbo since its submission for certification in December 2022.
Singh, who is now the chairman of the reconstituted Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), said that the film's portrayal of Khalra's custodial killing is based on judicial findings and documented evidence. Mid-Day quoted him, saying, "The film is very close to reality." "It depicts a sequence of events that was not merely an allegation but something that was clearly established through evidence." "These are facts that required to be told...In my view, Punjab '95 must be released without any cuts."
'Punjab '95' remains unreleased despite completion
Despite being completed in mid-2022, Punjab '95 has not yet been released. The film is rooted in Khalra's investigations exposing illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's counter-insurgency period in the 1990s. The film was supposed to be released overseas in January 2025, but that too was canceled days before the release. Earlier, it was reported that the CBFC had suggested nearly 127 cuts for Punjab '95. However, the makers have refused to make these changes.