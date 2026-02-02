Justin Bieber flashes new tattoo during Grammys performance Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Justin Bieber made a buzzworthy comeback at the 2026 Grammy Awards, performing in boxers and socks in his first Grammys performance in four years.

The real highlight? He revealed a new back tattoo that fans quickly linked to his wife, Hailey—especially since it matches a design she wore on her 2020 Elle cover.

It's extra meaningful because Justin had previously said he'd save his back for only the most special ink.