Justin Bieber flashes new tattoo during Grammys performance
Entertainment
Justin Bieber made a buzzworthy comeback at the 2026 Grammy Awards, performing in boxers and socks in his first Grammys performance in four years.
The real highlight? He revealed a new back tattoo that fans quickly linked to his wife, Hailey—especially since it matches a design she wore on her 2020 Elle cover.
It's extra meaningful because Justin had previously said he'd save his back for only the most special ink.
Bieber's growing collection of tributes
Bieber's been adding more tributes lately, including a wrist tattoo that appeared to read "H22," plus matching peach tattoos with Hailey.
On top of all that, he's gearing up to headline Coachella this year—a milestone made even sweeter with Hailey cheering him on.