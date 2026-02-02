Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber goes shirtless, performs in shorts

Pop sensation Justin Bieber (31) made a surprising return to the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night (local time) after nearly four years. The Canadian singer performed his new song Yukon while dressed in just sparkly boxers and socks, leaving fans surprised. His wife, model Hailey Bieber, was seen watching him perform from the audience. This marked their first appearance at the Grammys together since 2022.

Performance details A low-key acoustic rendition of 'Yukon' Bieber's performance was a low-key acoustic rendition of Yukon, with him playing a purple guitar. The stage was sparsely decorated, with just a mirror, decks, and a loop pedal. At one point during his performance, a shirtless Bieber threw his guitar over his shoulder and sang the lyrics while hugging himself. He then walked off the stage toward the end of the song.

Twitter Post Here's Bieber's performance Justin Bieber just gave the type of performance that makes you shake your head and scrunch your face. Full body chills. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/iGYorw9lyh — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 2, 2026

Advertisement

Audience reaction Social media was abuzz with reactions to his performance Bieber's choice of attire sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. One X user wrote, "I'm peeing myself why is Justin Bieber standing there with his sparkly boxers and socks singing this song rn." Another user reflected, "This is a moment for the ages." Despite the confusion, many fans praised his performance as "beautiful and brave." Bieber received four nods at the 68th Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Swag.

Advertisement