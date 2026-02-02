Justin Bieber performs in just boxers at Grammys 2026
Justin Bieber made a buzzworthy return at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, performing his song "Yukon" from the album "Swag" after four years away.
Keeping things super chill, he hit the stage in just boxers and socks with a purple guitar—definitely a moment fans won't forget.
'Yukon' lost to Kehlani's 'Folded'
Bieber's stripped-down performance got plenty of attention, but "Yukon" lost Best R&B Performance to Kehlani's "Folded."
Still, this was his first Grammys appearance since 2022. He scored four Grammy nominations this year and attended with wife Hailey Bieber, who cheered him on.
The source does not report a child or birth date; verify with an additional source before publishing.
What's next for the pop star?
With his Grammy comeback behind him, no Coachella booking is mentioned in the source; verify with an additional source before publishing.