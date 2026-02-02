Justin, Hailey Bieber make a stylish statement at 2026 Grammys

Their 1st Grammys together in 4 years

This Grammys is set to mark Justin's first big performance in four years, with Coachella on his schedule next alongside Sabrina Carpenter.

Even after some tough times in their marriage, Hailey has been by his side—encouraging him that now's the right time for his comeback.

Their last Grammys appearance together was back in 2022, where they also made waves with their fashion choices.