Justin, Hailey Bieber make a stylish statement at 2026 Grammys
Justin and Hailey Bieber made a stylish statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards, showing up in coordinated all-black looks.
Justin, up for four awards including Album of the Year for "Swag," wore an oversized Balenciaga suit with a diamond necklace, while Hailey chose a strapless Alaia dress with sheer panels, paired with silver and diamond accessories.
Both added anti-ICE pins to their outfits, making their fashion about more than just style.
Their 1st Grammys together in 4 years
This Grammys is set to mark Justin's first big performance in four years, with Coachella on his schedule next alongside Sabrina Carpenter.
Even after some tough times in their marriage, Hailey has been by his side—encouraging him that now's the right time for his comeback.
Their last Grammys appearance together was back in 2022, where they also made waves with their fashion choices.