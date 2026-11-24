Justin Timberlake's documentary: What we know about Apple TV series
What's the story
Grammy-winning singer and NSYNC alum, Justin Timberlake, is gearing up to share his story in a new four-part documentary series titled Timberlake. The show will premiere on Apple TV on December 11. Directed by Fisher Stevens, it promises to be "raw, reflective, and revealing." It will cover Timberlake's journey to global fame, personal insights beyond media portrayals, and the behind-the-scenes struggles he's encountered.
Content details
Janet Jackson to feature in the series
The Timberlake series will feature "never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends and collaborators," according to Apple TV.
Among the interviewees is pop icon Janet Jackson, who performed with Timberlake at the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
The performance sparked controversy when Jackson's wardrobe malfunction exposed her breast on live television.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
TIMBERLAKE.— Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 23, 2026
A four-part documentary event.
Parts 1 and 2 premiere December 11 on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/QutuOEUJHd
Personal insights
Jessica Biel will also share insights
Timberlake's wife, actor Jessica Biel, will also feature in the documentary.
The couple, who got married in 2012 and have two sons together, shared some personal insights in a trailer for the series.
"When I met him, he just was not what I thought at all," said Biel.
Additionally, Timberlake is likely to address comments made by his ex-girlfriend and fellow pop star Britney Spears about their Hollywood romance in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.
Personal struggles
Timberlake's recent controversies and struggles
The Timberlake series comes after a tumultuous two years for the 45-year-old singer.
In 2024, he pleaded guilty to driving while drunk after a DWI arrest.
The following year, he revealed his battle with health issues, including Lyme disease.
"I'm sure that you're going to go back and see these incredibly sweet and goofy things from my childhood, and some things that are really hard to talk about," Timberlake said in the docuseries trailer.
Release schedule
Everything to know about 'Timberlake'
The Timberlake series will premiere on December 11 with the first two episodes. The third episode will be released on December 18 and the final episode on December 23.
Produced by Blackbird Presents Films, Misher Films and Highly Flammable, Timberlake is executive-produced by Kevin Misher, Keith Wortman, Rick Yorn, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Rapino, Josh Dembling, Ryan Kroft, Johnny Wright, and Andre Person.
Maura Anderson and Stevens are the producers of this Live Nation Studios presentation.