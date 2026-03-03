Justin Timberlake sues to block release of DWI arrest footage

Pop icon Justin Timberlake has taken legal action against the affluent Long Island town of Sag Harbor. The move is an attempt to prevent the public release of bodycam footage from his notorious drunk driving (DWI) arrest, reported Page Six. The singer is petitioning a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge for an order blocking the video's release, as it is currently being sought by media outlets through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Legal arguments Lawsuit claims video shows Timberlake in 'vulnerable state' Timberlake's lawsuit claims that the bodycam video shows him "in an acutely vulnerable state during a roadside encounter with law enforcement." The footage allegedly reveals "intimate details" about his "physical appearance, demeanor, speech, and conduct" during the DWI arrest. His lawyer, Michael Del Piano, argued that releasing the footage would cause "severe and irreparable harm" to Timberlake's "personal and professional reputation."

Incident details Details of Timberlake's DWI arrest Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, after allegedly running a stop sign and weaving between lanes in his 2025 BMW following a night out. Despite claiming to have consumed only one martini, the responding officer stated that Timberlake failed his field sobriety tests. He showed signs of poor balance and an inability to follow instructions, according to the police report.

Post-arrest actions Timberlake's advice to others after incident After the incident, Timberlake addressed the media in a press conference on September 13, 2024. He urged everyone to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, even if it's just one drink. "This is a mistake that I made, but I am hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake," he said. Despite pleading not guilty to DWI charges, he eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

