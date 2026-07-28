Juyal praises Faruqui and hugs him on 'India's Got Latent'
Entertainment
Just before the new episode drops on Netflix this Friday, clips from India's Got Latent Season two are everywhere online.
The big moment? Raghav Juyal warmly praised Munawar Faruqui for staying strong and funny through tough times, leading to a heartfelt hug and Munawar saying, "Love you man."
Fans are loving the genuine support between the panelists.
Raina teases Juyal over self-promotion
The episode also has lighter moments: Raghav plugs his film Bhai Tera Star Hai, only for Samay Raina to tease him with a playful jab about self-promotion.
Season two has already featured guests like Alia Bhatt and Tanmay Bhat, and despite last season's controversies, it's clear the show is still going strong on Netflix and YouTube.