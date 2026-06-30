Juyal unveils 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' poster, 'Talent loading' tagline

Cast joins 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Juyal hyped up the release on Instagram with: "Bollywood, taiyar ho jao. Ek naya star aa raha hai. Talent Loading... Teaser coming soon."

Set in London and blending comedy with music vibes, the film features Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Barkha Singh alongside Juyal.

If you've seen him in Kill or Netflix's The Ba***s of Bollywood, you know he brings energy, plus he'll also be seen in The Paradise with Nani soon.