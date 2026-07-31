Juyal's 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' opens at 25L, reviews negative

Raghav Juyal's first film as a solo lead, Bhai Tera Star Hai, got off to a rocky start with only ₹25 lakh earned on day one.

The film struggled against big competition from Marvel's new Spider-Man release and didn't meet the usual ₹1 crore opening day mark expected for its ₹15-25 crore budget.

Negative reviews, especially about the writing, made things tougher, even though critics noticed Juyal's dedication.