National Awards: Jyotika thrilled by 'Srikanth's victory, praises makers
What's the story
The 72nd National Film Awards saw Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth winning the Best Hindi Feature Film award. The biopic, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, tells the story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Speaking to News18, Jyotika said she was thrilled to see her Bollywood comeback project win such a prestigious honor.
Statement
Jyotika on why the win is special
Jyotika said the win was even more special because Srikanth had to overcome budget constraints and other challenges to reach this milestone.
She said, "When a film battles every situation, from budget until release date, and still emerges a winner only because of its pure intention, craft and storytelling, it goes on to become an emotion for the team."
"Tushar, Nidhi Hiranandani and T-Series (producers) have made this film straight from their hearts."
Actor's commendation
Jyotika lauded Rao's performance
Jyotika also praised Rao's performance in the film as "brilliant" and lauded Hiranandani's "vision and passion" for taking on a bold story like Srikanth.
She said, "I cannot be thankful enough and feel proud to be playing the part of Devika teacher, the woman who was the wind beneath Srikanth's wings."
"This role is also close to my heart as it was the first Hindi film I signed after a gap of 25 years in Bollywood."
Additional honors
Take a look at other big winners
Apart from Srikanth, Article 370 won the Best Feature Film award. It also earned Yami Gautam Dhar her first Best Actress honor.
Kartik Aaryan bagged his maiden National Award, sharing the Best Actor trophy with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.
While Aaryan was honored for Chandu Champion, Mammootty won for Bramayugam.
Rajkumar Periasamy was awarded Best Director for Amaran, and Kalki 2898 AD won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.