National Awards: Jyotika thrilled by 'Srikanth's victory, praises makers

Jyotika said the win was even more special because Srikanth had to overcome budget constraints and other challenges to reach this milestone.

She said, "When a film battles every situation, from budget until release date, and still emerges a winner only because of its pure intention, craft and storytelling, it goes on to become an emotion for the team."

"Tushar, Nidhi Hiranandani and T-Series (producers) have made this film straight from their hearts."