Jyotika reveals 'Bollywood shut door' for her after 1 flop

Tamil actor Jyotika recently opened up about the differences between Bollywood and Kollywood. In a conversation with Times Entertainment, she revealed, "When my first Hindi film didn't work at the box office, Bollywood shut the door for me." "However, when my first Tamil film didn't work out, people looked up to my work and flooded me with options. That's one major difference."

Changing times 'They both have their pluses and minuses...' Jyotika added, "Now when I have returned to Bollywood, I can see a change." "The kind of scripts they are writing for women in their 40s, South is yet to explore that side. I feel they both have their pluses and minuses." Jyotika also highlighted the difference in working hours between the two industries.

Support 'They pack up at six for 99 percent films' Jyotika and her System co-star Sonakshi Sinha supported Deepika Padukone on her eight-hour shift stance. The former said, "I don't know because in South we have our shifts getting over at six. They pack up at six for 99 percent films." Sinha added, "Why are we even questioning it yet? There are so many male actors who don't work a minute beyond eight hours."

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