Jyotika's old video on South cinema's poster problem goes viral
Actor Jyotika is facing criticism after an old video from a 2024 press event resurfaced.
In it, she expressed disappointment about the lack of women's representation in South Indian films, especially on posters, but also appreciated Mammootty and Ajay Devgn for giving women prominence.
The clip has sparked fresh debate online about her views.
Users pointed out her hypocrisy
After the video went viral, some users pointed out that Jyotika herself has often appeared front and center on Tamil film posters.
Despite the backlash, her successful career—including recent work like Netflix's Dabba Cartel—has kept the spotlight on ongoing conversations about how women are portrayed in regional cinema.