Jyotika's old video on South cinema's poster problem goes viral Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Actor Jyotika is facing criticism after an old video from a 2024 press event resurfaced.

In it, she expressed disappointment about the lack of women's representation in South Indian films, especially on posters, but also appreciated Mammootty and Ajay Devgn for giving women prominence.

The clip has sparked fresh debate online about her views.