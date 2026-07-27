K-culture festival: South Korea to host Coachella-like fest in 2027
What's the story
South Korea is set to host an 11-day K-culture festival and a fandom awards show in December 2027. The event, named Fanomenon, was announced by the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange on Monday. It aims to attract 2,00,000 international visitors and generate over 1 trillion Korean won ($680 million) in economic impact. The festival will take place from December 2-12, with its opening night featuring a gala event.
Venue details
'Fanomenon' is being described as Korea's answer to Coachella
Fanomenon will be held at the new Seoul Arena in Changdong, northern Seoul, and the second exhibition center at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
The committee chose the name "Fanomenon" to highlight fans as partners in spreading Korean culture.
The festival is being described as Korea's answer to Coachella and Lollapalooza.
Event highlights
What's happening at Seoul Arena?
The Seoul Arena will host K-pop concerts over two weekends, with multiple acts on each day.
An awards show will take place between the performances on Saturdays and Sundays, with nominees from areas where fandoms have emerged.
A midsize hall at the same venue will broadcast the main stage live, while an exhibition space will display nominees and fan events.
Additional activities
Kintex will host a music festival on weekends
Kintex will host a music festival for about 20,000 people on weekends, featuring genres like jazz, EDM, rock, R&B, hip-hop, world music, and traditional Korean music.
The four weekdays in between will be dedicated to fan meetings, production presentations, screenings, esports tournaments, soundtrack concerts, and business forums, as per Korea Herald.
Three more halls at Kintex will be used for exhibitions and hands-on programs from K-culture companies covering food, beauty, fashion, games, webtoons, film, video, and animation, etc.
Audience expansion
Economic impact and expected footfall
The committee hopes to attract a wider audience by including categories with fan bases different from K-pop.
Organizers expect 5,20,000 visitors, including 2,00,000 from abroad.
To compare, Coachella, together with the Stagecoach festival, attracted around 2,50,000 people over six days in 2025 and generated about $700 million for California.
BTS's comeback concert at Gwanghwamun in March drew an estimated 1,04,000 people in one day and was valued at $177 million by Bloomberg.
Organizational details
Private sector to run the show
The private sector will be responsible for programming, production, and promotion of Fanomenon while the government will facilitate participation of smaller K-culture companies, promote inbound tourism, and manage logistics such as immigration and safety.
Hybe, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment moved in April to set up a joint venture to run the festival with plans to expand it to other cities from 2028.
The government is also considering scheduling other events like Korea Grand Sale during this period.