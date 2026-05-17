Veteran Tamil producer-actor K Rajan (85) dies by suicide

K Rajan (85), a prominent Tamil film producer, actor, director, and writer, died by suicide in Chennai on Sunday. According to reports, he jumped off the Adyar bridge into a river while returning to his hotel. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Rajan was known for his outspoken speeches and controversial remarks at cinema-related events.

Career His career in Tamil cinema Rajan began his career in Tamil cinema by producing Brammacharigal (1983). He produced films such as Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000), and Ninaikoatha Naaliai (2001). His directorial debut was Namma Ooru Mariamma (1991), which starred Nizhalgal Ravi, R Sarathkumar, KR Vijaya, and Disco Shanti. He returned to direction with Unarchigal (2005), featuring Sriman, Abitha, and Abhinayashree.

Acting roles He also acted in several films Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan also acted in several films. His notable acting credits include Raghuvaran's Michael Raj (1987), Arjun-Nirosha's Sonthakkaran (1989), Napoleon-Roja's Veettoda Maapillai (2001), Bobby Simha-Keerthy Suresh's Paambhu Sattai (2017), Ajith Kumar's Thunivu (2023), and Selvaraghavan's Bakasuran (2023). He is survived by his son, Prabhukanth.

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Condolences Industry pays tribute to Rajan The news of Rajan's death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her condolences on social media, calling his passing "extremely saddening." Producer-industry analyst G Dhananjheyan also paid tribute to Rajan, describing him as one of the "boldest and most confident persons" he had met. Actor Kasturi also extended her condolences.

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