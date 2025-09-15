'Kaantha': Dulquer Salmaan to play Tamil cinema's 1st superstar
Dulquer Salmaan is stepping into the shoes of Tamil cinema's first superstar, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, in "Kaantha"—a period film set in 1950s Madras and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.
The movie, co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Salmaan himself, is wrapping up post-production and is expected to hit theaters later this year.
Alongside Dulquer, you'll also see Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani.
Dulquer's 'Kaantha' marks his 2nd collaboration with Rana
Rana Daggubati recently shared that he couldn't imagine anyone but Dulquer playing this role: "If it wasn't Dulquer, I don't know who else would have pulled this off." He also gave a shoutout to Selvaraj for his authentic storytelling.
After the buzz around Dulquer's last hit "Lucky Baskhar," fans are already hyped for what "Kaantha" will bring.