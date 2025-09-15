'Kaantha': Dulquer Salmaan to play Tamil cinema's 1st superstar

Dulquer's 'Kaantha' marks his 2nd collaboration with Rana

Rana Daggubati recently shared that he couldn't imagine anyone but Dulquer playing this role: "If it wasn't Dulquer, I don't know who else would have pulled this off." He also gave a shoutout to Selvaraj for his authentic storytelling.

After the buzz around Dulquer's last hit "Lucky Baskhar," fans are already hyped for what "Kaantha" will bring.