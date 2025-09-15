Next Article
Lakmé's new Gen Z beauty movement features Aneet Padda
Entertainment
Lakme just announced Aneet Padda, known for Saiyaara, as the face of its new Gen Z beauty movement.
The move is all about celebrating individuality and natural beauty, with Lakme shifting focus toward skin-friendly products and authentic self-expression.
Padda's views on makeup and Lakme's new direction
Padda's take on makeup—seeing it as a way to show who you are—lines up perfectly with Lakme's new vibe.
The brand is moving away from heavy coverage to more minimal, expressive looks that Gen Z loves.
Padda shared she's excited for the chance to inspire creativity and confidence in others.
With this partnership, Lakme says it's doubling down on evolving beauty standards and making space for real voices and fresh ideas.