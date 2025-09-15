Lakmé's new Gen Z beauty movement features Aneet Padda

Padda's views on makeup and Lakme's new direction

Padda's take on makeup—seeing it as a way to show who you are—lines up perfectly with Lakme's new vibe.

The brand is moving away from heavy coverage to more minimal, expressive looks that Gen Z loves.

Padda shared she's excited for the chance to inspire creativity and confidence in others.

With this partnership, Lakme says it's doubling down on evolving beauty standards and making space for real voices and fresh ideas.