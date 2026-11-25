Hiranandani had previously appeared on Bigg Boss 20 to confront her boyfriend over his relationship with fellow contestant Lovepreet Gill.

She added, "Last time also, I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. After I came back, once I got on the stage, I told them."

"But still, I don't wish to be a part of the show. That's all. Whatever Scout has to be conveyed, anyone can do it in a good way (sic)."