'BB20': Will ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi participate in Family Week?
What's the story
Kaashvi Hiranandani, the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, has refused to enter the house during the upcoming Family Week. She made this clear during a recent YouTube livestream session where she said, "I have already refused to go for Family Week. I don't want to be problematic." "I don't want any more problems. I just want to chill. I just want to watch the show with you all and enjoy it."
Past involvement
Hiranandani previously joined 'Bigg Boss' to confront ScoutOP
Hiranandani had previously appeared on Bigg Boss 20 to confront her boyfriend over his relationship with fellow contestant Lovepreet Gill.
She added, "Last time also, I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. After I came back, once I got on the stage, I told them."
"But still, I don't wish to be a part of the show. That's all. Whatever Scout has to be conveyed, anyone can do it in a good way (sic)."
Show details
'Bigg Boss' finale may be delayed
The Family Week on Bigg Boss 20 is likely to take place between November 30 and December 3, although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 20 may be pushed beyond its expected December date with a possible extension of two to four weeks.
If confirmed, this could push the finale into January 2027.