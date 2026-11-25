Kaashvi, who's dating Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, has decided not to visit him during the show's Family Week.

She let fans know that she'd rather avoid "Problematic nahi hona hai mujhe aur, problem nahi chahiye. Mujhe bas chill karna hai," especially after her recent on-air argument with Scout about his closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill.

Instead, she suggested that Scout's parents or Rohit could step in for her.