Kahan plans 31-date 2027 stadium world tour starting April 24
Entertainment
Noah Kahan is taking his "The Last Of The Bugs" World Tour to a whole new level in 2027, with 31 stadium shows planned across North America, Europe, and the UK.
It all kicks off April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Georgia, with huge stops like MetLife Stadium and Ohio Stadium: think crowds of over 80,000.
Kahan presale starts Nov 10
Kahan says he's "mind blown and hands shaking" about the tour, which runs through July 2027 with stops in London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, and more.
Tickets for North American dates drop November 10 via artist presale on Ticketmaster (general sale starts November 12), plus special early access for fans from his canceled Citi Field show.
By the way, his recent single "Draw You Out" just hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.