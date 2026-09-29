Kaif criticized for postpartum weight gain, Chopra and Dhulipala defend
Entertainment
After welcoming her son Vihaan last November, Katrina Kaif has been targeted online for her postpartum weight gain.
Bollywood stars have spoken up in her support: Sobhita Dhulipala pointed out how women in the industry face extra scrutiny, while Parineeti Chopra called the trolling "uneducated" and reminded everyone that these changes are totally normal.
Khan defends Kaif, Dhulipala's 'Vettuvam' December
Salman Khan also weighed in, saying Katrina should focus on family and not let comments get to her.
Meanwhile, both Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have stayed quiet about the criticism.
On a different note, Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for her new sci-fi film Vettuvam, releasing this December.