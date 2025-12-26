'You are behaving like animals': Kailash Kher halts concert mid-way
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood singer Kailash Kher had to abruptly halt his concert in Gwalior recently. The event, which was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, turned chaotic when fans broke through barricades and stormed the stage. In a video shared on social media, Kher can be heard warning the audience about their unruly behavior.
Concert chaos
Despite warnings, the situation escalated
In the video, Kher is seen addressing the crowd, saying, "Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna janwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please (We praised you, and you are behaving like animals. Please don't act like animals)." He further warned that if anyone came close to him or his equipment, he would stop the program immediately. Despite his requests for senior police personnel to intervene, the situation escalated, and in the end, Kher left the venue midway.
Past incidents
Kher's earlier experience with unruly crowd
This isn't the first time Kher has faced chaos at a concert. In 2023, he was reportedly attacked at a Karnataka concert after two men hurled a water bottle at him, demanding that he sing a Kannada song. Meanwhile, Kher is known for songs like Chand Sifarish, Allah Ke Bande, and Chak Lein De among others.