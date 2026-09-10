'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy' release stalled pending CBFC approval

Khan's legal team says the movie portrays him through his name, likeness, mannerisms, distinctive personal attributes, iconic films, and widely publicized events associated with him, tying him to the 1998 blackbuck case and making him look guilty despite multiple acquittals.

They argue that the film invents crimes like underworld links and witness tampering, which could hurt his right to a fair trial.

The matter will next be heard on September 30, so this saga isn't over yet.