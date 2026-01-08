'KalaYatra 2026' brings fresh classical dance to Delhi
KalaYatra 2026, a festival for new Indian classical choreographies, is set for January 13-29 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.
Curated by Bharatanatyam legend and MP Sonal Mansingh, it's a team-up between the Delhi government and the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), which she founded in 1977.
What's happening?
Ten original performances from eminent dance institutions will spotlight styles like Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Yakshagana, Sattriya, Odissi, and Kuchipudi.
The choreography "Chakravyuha" will feature martial arts styles Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalarippayattu.
The opening night features CICD's Amrut-Manthan (based on the cosmic churning myth) and Athijeevanam (a Kathakali piece about environmental preservation).
Why check it out?
You'll catch unique shows inspired by epics—think Mahabharata's Karna: Bound by Fate or Ramayana-based Sita Bibaha Bihar.
The grand finale is Matrika by Rainbow Dance Troupe—India's all-LGBTQ+ professional ensemble.
Entry is free, and there's a cool display tracing CICD's five-decade journey in dance.