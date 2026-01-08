'KalaYatra 2026' brings fresh classical dance to Delhi Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

KalaYatra 2026, a festival for new Indian classical choreographies, is set for January 13-29 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

Curated by Bharatanatyam legend and MP Sonal Mansingh, it's a team-up between the Delhi government and the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), which she founded in 1977.