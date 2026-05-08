'Kalki 2' sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD' set December 2027

Haasan and Bachchan to share scenes

Expect even bigger visual effects and action scenes: One source shared that the team is planning a major post-production process to pull off all the futuristic details.

Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin will become more crucial, and he'll share scenes with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time since 1985.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2 also promises deeper emotional drama than before. The first film was a box-office success.