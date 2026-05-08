'Kalki 2' sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD' set December 2027
Kalki 2, the sequel to the hit Kalki 2898 AD, is coming to theaters in December 2027.
The film brings back stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Sai Pallavi, who are expected to wrap up filming by April next year.
The story will pick up where the first movie left off, blending sci-fi and mythology.
Haasan and Bachchan to share scenes
Expect even bigger visual effects and action scenes: One source shared that the team is planning a major post-production process to pull off all the futuristic details.
Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin will become more crucial, and he'll share scenes with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time since 1985.
Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2 also promises deeper emotional drama than before. The first film was a box-office success.