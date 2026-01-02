Next Article
'Kalki 2898 AD' Part 2 starts filming in February 2026
The much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is set to begin shooting in February 2026.
The first film, which released in June and featured stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, was a big hit—earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
Producer C Aswani Dutt shared that Prabhas will join the production of Kalki 2898 Ad Part 2 in June 2026.
Why does this matter?
If you loved the first movie's wild mix of Mahabharata lore and futuristic action, there's more coming your way.
Part 2 promises even bigger VFX and crazier action scenes, with the story shifting focus to SUM-80's child.
With such a strong start and high expectations for the sequel, it's definitely one to keep on your radar.