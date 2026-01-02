All 3 Khans to have releases in 2026!
What's the story
After eight long years, Bollywood will witness a rare occurrence in 2026 with the release of films featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The last time this happened was in 2018 when Salman's Race 3 clashed with SRK's Zero and Aamir's Thugs Of Hindostan. In 2026, Salman will lead the war film Battle of Galwan on April 17. Meanwhile, SRK's King will arrive at the end of the year.
Aamir's involvement
Aamir's cameo in 'Lahore 1947' and 'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos'
While Aamir won't have a full-fledged role, he will be seen in an extended cameo in his production Lahore 1947. The film, co-starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi, is set against the backdrop of India's partition. He will also make a special appearance in his other production, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.
Expert opinions
Trade experts weigh in on the upcoming releases
Trade veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, "It'll be something to look forward to. I have always said that Salman is the darling of the masses. He just needs to get it right." Atul Mohan added, "Battle Of Galwan looks nice. The public has been kind to him. Even when his films are weak, they make sure that it collects ₹100cr."
Film anticipation
'King' and 'Lahore 1947' also generate excitement
Adarsh was confident about SRK's King, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is number 1 to number 5 in India and number 1 to number 10 overseas! Wait till King comes." Mohan added, "Dunki underperformed and that's okay. Ek average picture maaf hai! Also, Pathaan and Jawan were huge grossers." On Lahore 1947, Adarsh said he had immense faith in the combination of Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi.