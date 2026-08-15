Kalra denies scripted 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' win claims
Entertainment
Shreya Kalra, who just won Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season two, addressed claims that her win was unfair or scripted.
In an Instagram Q&A, she pointed out that other contestants got perks like secret rooms and re-entries, while she sometimes faced disadvantages.
"Why didn't they say it was biased when an advantage was taken away from me and given to someone else?" she asked.
Farah denies favoritism claims
Farah also spoke up about rumors of favoritism because she and Shreya share the same management company. She said she had no idea about this connection until people brought it up online, adding, "But I didn't know, so how was I biased?"
Her fans celebrated her victory and ₹1 crore prize, while a section of social media users questioned the outcome of the finale.