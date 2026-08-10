Kalra wins 1 cr 'Lock Upp Season 2' Khan responds
Entertainment
After Shreya Kalra took home ₹1 crore and a trophy as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, a section of viewers accused host Farah Khan of playing favorites.
Khan addressed the buzz in a YouTube vlog, saying she only learned about Shreya's connection to the team named Qyuki after viewers mentioned it.
"But I didn't know, so how was I biased?" she shared.
Kalra says Khan was tough early
Shreya also responded to Khan, pointing out that the host was actually tough on her early in the show and often called her out during conflicts.
The finale result came down to votes from ex-inmates and jailers, though reactions online have been mixed.
Khan said, "But I didn't know, so how was I biased?"