Kalra wins immunity and reaches 'Lock Upp 2' finale week
Entertainment
Shreya Kalra is officially in the finale week of Lock Upp 2, thanks to some sharp thinking during a card-picking task.
Gautami Kapoor, guest on the show, suggested Shreya pick the left card because her husband Ram Kapoor is left-handed.
Sensing a mind game, Shreya flipped the script and picked the left card, landing her immunity and a shot at the finals.
Fans praise Kalra as Kapoor apologizes
Shreya's smart decision has fans buzzing online about her cool-headed approach.
Meanwhile, before the task, Gautami apologized to Shreya for any past awkwardness caused by Ram's behavior, saying he can be silly sometimes but wasn't making excuses.
Shreya accepted with a smile, giving the episode an extra emotional touch.