Next Article
Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' is coming to OTT: Details
Entertainment
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as India's first female superhero, is heading to JioHotstar after a blockbuster run in theaters.
The Malayalam fantasy film made waves by earning over ₹300 crore globally and was released in five languages, making it a pretty big deal for superhero fans across India.
Sequel is already in the works
Thanks to its huge success, a sequel—Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill—is already in the works.
This next chapter will bring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan into the mix, so it looks like the Lokah universe is just getting started.