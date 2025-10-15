Next Article
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif expecting 1st child, actor calls it 'blessing'
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif just shared the happy news—they're about to become parents!
The couple posted a sweet polaroid of Katrina showing her baby bump, which was warmly received by fans and celebrities.
At a recent event, Vicky called becoming a dad "the biggest blessing" and admitted he's so excited he might not want to leave the house.
Whole family is thrilled, says Sunny Kaushal
Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal said the whole family is thrilled (and a little nervous) about the new arrival.
Since their private wedding in Rajasthan back in 2021, Vicky and Katrina have kept things pretty low-key, but right now, they're all about family and getting ready for this next chapter.