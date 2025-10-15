Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' gets Netflix release date
Entertainment
They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is making its Netflix debut on Thursday, October 23, after a blockbuster run in theaters since September 25.
The film has already pulled in nearly ₹300cr worldwide, thanks to its high-energy action and star power.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the movie features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Neha Shetty, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj, with additional support from Sudhev Nair, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Harish Uthaman, alongside Kalyan.
Fans have loved the visuals and Thaman S's music.
With its huge success, there's already buzz about sequels or prequels expanding the OG universe—so stay tuned for more updates!