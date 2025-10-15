Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' gets Netflix release date

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the movie features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Neha Shetty, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj, with additional support from Sudhev Nair, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Harish Uthaman, alongside Kalyan.

Fans have loved the visuals and Thaman S's music.

With its huge success, there's already buzz about sequels or prequels expanding the OG universe—so stay tuned for more updates!