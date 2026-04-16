Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' streams on Netflix April 16

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' underperforms despite cast

Despite its star cast and high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggled at the box office, earning ₹72.13 crore in India and ₹11.85 crore overseas after three weeks.

Critics pointed out that the story lost steam in the second half, making it tough to compete with other big releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, even with a solid supporting cast featuring R Parthiban and Nawab Shah.