Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' streams on Netflix April 16
Entertainment
If you missed it in theaters, Pawan Kalyan's action-packed Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now streaming on Netflix from April 16.
The movie, which also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, first hit cinemas during Ugadi and is available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' underperforms despite cast
Despite its star cast and high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggled at the box office, earning ₹72.13 crore in India and ₹11.85 crore overseas after three weeks.
Critics pointed out that the story lost steam in the second half, making it tough to compete with other big releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, even with a solid supporting cast featuring R Parthiban and Nawab Shah.