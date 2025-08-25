Kamal Haasan backs Tamil Nadu's new state education policy Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Actor and MP Kamal Haasan is pushing for education to be managed by states, not the Centre.

Supporting Tamil Nadu's new State Education Policy (SEP), he said this move is key for the present and future.

The SEP, introduced by CM MK Stalin, aims to prep students for real life with lessons on the Constitution, financial literacy, and environmental awareness.