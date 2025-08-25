Kamal Haasan backs Tamil Nadu's new state education policy
Actor and MP Kamal Haasan is pushing for education to be managed by states, not the Centre.
Supporting Tamil Nadu's new State Education Policy (SEP), he said this move is key for the present and future.
The SEP, introduced by CM MK Stalin, aims to prep students for real life with lessons on the Constitution, financial literacy, and environmental awareness.
Haasan against NEP's language rules
Haasan took a stand against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's language rules.
He believes "language is only a medium, not the purpose of education," and warns against forcing extra languages.
Tamil Nadu's SEP sticks to just Tamil and English in schools—unlike NEP 2020, which pushes for three languages (often meaning Hindi).
Two languages enough, says Haasan
Haasan has long argued that mastering two main languages is enough—with tech making it easier to learn more if needed.