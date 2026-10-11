Kamal Haasan hails Navi Pillay's Nobel recognition and Tamil pride
Entertainment
Actor Kamal Haasan is celebrating Navi Pillay, a South African jurist of Tamil origin, after she was honored on October 9.
He called it "What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognizes the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," highlighting how Pillay rose from an indentured labor background to become a global legal pioneer.
Pillay defined sexual violence as genocide
Pillay's career has been all about fighting for human rights: she helped prosecute war crimes, defined sexual violence as genocide, and even defended Nelson Mandela during apartheid.