Kamal Haasan hails Navi Pillay's Nobel recognition and Tamil pride

Actor Kamal Haasan is celebrating Navi Pillay, a South African jurist of Tamil origin, after she was honored on October 9.

He called it "What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognizes the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," highlighting how Pillay rose from an indentured labor background to become a global legal pioneer.