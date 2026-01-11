Next Article
Kamal Haasan heads to court to protect his name and image
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan has taken legal action in the Madras High Court to stop people from using his name, initials, or image without permission.
With AI and deep fakes making it easier for unauthorized exploitation of his persona, Haasan wants to make sure his identity isn't misused or turned into something he never agreed to.
Merch firm in the spotlight—and urgent relief sought
A Chennai-based company called 'Neeye Vidai' is accused of selling merch with Haasan's face and film quotes, all without his okay.
He's asking for a permanent ban on this kind of unauthorized use—not just from them, but anyone else trying the same thing.
The court will hear his request (including an urgent plea for immediate protection) on January 12.