Kamal Haasan on Hindi imposition debate: Love shouldn't be toxic
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan weighed in on the Hindi imposition debate at NDTV's Tamil Nadu Summit, saying, "See, love for anything - father, mother, woman, girlfriend, wife - is a two-way action. So, language is my cultural pride and that's where it stays. I love my language. To love my language, I don't have to hate another..."
He added, "Love should never become toxic. It's mutual. Be it a marriage of languages, it cannot be toxic, and it cannot be imposed. Leave us the choice."
His message was clear: respect for all languages matters.
Haasan's comments amid TN's pushback against NEP
Haasan's comments come as Tamil Nadu pushes back against the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language formula.
Many in the state feel Hindi is being forced on non-Hindi speakers—a claim the central government denies.
Haasan has long stood for letting people choose their own languages without pressure.
Haasan has long advocated for peaceful coexistence of languages
While promoting his film Thug Life, Haasan said, "Don't impose, because this is ultimately education and we must take the shortest route to education and not put hurdles in its way."
He's supported other states like Punjab and Karnataka when they've raised similar concerns.
Even after some of his remarks sparked controversy—like when he said Kannada was "born out of Tamil"—he's kept pushing for language respect and peaceful coexistence.