Kamal Haasan on Hindi imposition debate: Love shouldn't be toxic Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan weighed in on the Hindi imposition debate at NDTV's Tamil Nadu Summit, saying, "See, love for anything - father, mother, woman, girlfriend, wife - is a two-way action. So, language is my cultural pride and that's where it stays. I love my language. To love my language, I don't have to hate another..."

He added, "Love should never become toxic. It's mutual. Be it a marriage of languages, it cannot be toxic, and it cannot be imposed. Leave us the choice."

His message was clear: respect for all languages matters.