Kamal urges Vijay to launch state-run OTT, proposes cinema reforms

Rajya Sabha member, veteran actor Kamal Haasan , has urged the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform. The platform would allow audiences to access Tamil cinema, independent films, and documentaries at subsidized rates. He made this request during a meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday.

Proposal details 'Mandatory 8-week OTT window for all films' Haasan, who is also the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, submitted two memorandums with a few other demands to Vijay. He suggested a "mandatory 8-week OTT window" for all films to "help sustain theater owners and distributors." He also requested the abolition of the local body entertainment tax, which he said would provide significant relief to the Tamil film industry amid rising production and distribution costs.

Industry protection Real-time takedowns of pirated content Haasan also advocated for the formation of a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police's cybercrime department. This team would be tasked with enforcing "real-time takedowns of pirated content," he said. Haasan's request comes after Vijay's upcoming final film, Jana Nayagan, was recently leaked online. He further requested that theaters be allowed to screen five shows a day to "improve revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector."

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Additional proposals Production incentive for Indian films Haasan also proposed a production incentive of up to 10% of the budget for Indian films that shoot more than 50% in Tamil Nadu. This, he said, would restore the state as India's leading film production hub. He also urged the government to eliminate manual scavenging through robotics and promised to extend his MPLADS funds for this mission.

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