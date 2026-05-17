Kamal urges Vijay to launch state-run OTT, proposes cinema reforms
What's the story
Rajya Sabha member, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform. The platform would allow audiences to access Tamil cinema, independent films, and documentaries at subsidized rates. He made this request during a meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday.
Proposal details
'Mandatory 8-week OTT window for all films'
Haasan, who is also the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, submitted two memorandums with a few other demands to Vijay. He suggested a "mandatory 8-week OTT window" for all films to "help sustain theater owners and distributors." He also requested the abolition of the local body entertainment tax, which he said would provide significant relief to the Tamil film industry amid rising production and distribution costs.
Industry protection
Real-time takedowns of pirated content
Haasan also advocated for the formation of a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police's cybercrime department. This team would be tasked with enforcing "real-time takedowns of pirated content," he said. Haasan's request comes after Vijay's upcoming final film, Jana Nayagan, was recently leaked online. He further requested that theaters be allowed to screen five shows a day to "improve revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector."
Additional proposals
Production incentive for Indian films
Haasan also proposed a production incentive of up to 10% of the budget for Indian films that shoot more than 50% in Tamil Nadu. This, he said, would restore the state as India's leading film production hub. He also urged the government to eliminate manual scavenging through robotics and promised to extend his MPLADS funds for this mission.
Community development
Haasan's other suggestions to the government
In another memorandum, Haasan urged the government to launch a special scheme allowing local bodies, philanthropists, and private individuals to construct and maintain libraries and skill development centers in every village of Tamil Nadu. He suggested this could be done through CSR partnerships. Haasan's requests received widespread support from fans on social media.